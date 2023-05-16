Discovered a fraud system put in place by a Genoese shipping company

The financiers of the Provincial Command of Genoa, as part of complex investigations delegated by the local Public Prosecutor's Office, They put the seals for six months on a joint-stock company with headquarters in Genoa and offices in Vicenza operating since the 60s in the Shipping and transport sector following the provision of interdiction issued by the G.I.P. and also notified to the Chamber of Commercio Industria e Artigianato di Genova and the Agenzia delle Customs and Monopoly.
The Guardia di Finanza has announced that the investigations have revealed a sophisticated fraud system put in place by the company Genoese who for years falsified customs bills and others documents relating to the import and transit of goods, for the purpose of to charge undue expenses to its unsuspecting customers. Towards of society, considered the engine of a criminal association which has perpetrated events of considerable gravity, has been Applied the disqualification from the exercise of the activity corporate liability for administrative liability of persons legal pursuant to art. 24b according to the offence of association for delinquency aimed at the commission of multiple offences, including Which, the aggravated fraud and to the detriment of the State, the material and ideological falsification of various customs documents through the replacement of codes in official documents, the affixing of stamps and the ad hoc creation of false bills transit customs "T1".
In addition, false customer statements were found. created by the shipping company. To unsuspecting customers who imported from abroad the goods were thus charged costs for false visits and customs controls (both documentary and by scanner). In over 1,600 imports of goods that had to be subject to the required health check, the criminal association falsely attested to customs through a code (at the ports of Genoa, Naples, Salerno and Bari) that imported goods were exempt. Unlike customers The service provided for the false health check was invoiced and the taxes to be paid to the Office of Health were requested Maritime Ministry of Health. In the course of the investigations the Financiers have managed to recover in the waste bins in the near the headquarters of the company of false documents that were torn states. The stamps with the "VISIT" and "SCANNER" wording that were used to perpetrate fakes.
The illicit modus operandi has been perfected over time by the criminal association that, to prevent customers from discover the false customs visits, before handing over the container at destination removed the original seal by affixing one artificial.
To date, an enrichment of the Company of over 620 thousand euros. Following admission of the alleged unlawful conduct, the company has in part compensated customers for an amount of about 540 thousand euros. In Report to ongoing investigations, financiers seized additional about 82 thousand euros on corporate current accounts.