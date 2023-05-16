In the first three months of 2023 the revenues of Costamare are decreased by -7,5%

The Monegasque Costamare, which owns a fleet of 71 container ships chartered from leading carriers seafarers, an activity to which in 2021 it added that of Bulk carrier chartering, with a fleet currently established from 43 bulk carriers, it archived the first three months of 2023 with revenues pairs to 248,0 million dollars, with a bending of the -7,5% on the corresponding period of last year. Operating profit and profit net amounted to € 155.0 million and € 148.9 million respectively million dollars, up +5.2% and +21.0%.
Commenting on the quarterly performance, the CFO of Costamare, Gregory Zikos, specified that in the market of Container ships charter rates are growing and demand is high. In addition, the extension of rental periods is Increasing. Zikos also recalled that Costamare has planned to strengthen its activities in the segment of dry bulk, ships that are currently used on the spot market, and to this end has decided to invest up to 200 million dollars.