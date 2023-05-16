On 25 May in Genoa there will be a conference on the planning, operation and management of transport networks

|
| First session
| FROM GENOA AND ITS PORT TO EUROPE: PERSPECTIVES OF THE TRANSPORT BY RAIL
|9:30
|Institutional greetings and introduction
|Augusto Sartori - Liguria Region Transport Councillor
|Matteo Campora- Councillor for Mobility and Transport Municipality of Genoa
|Luigi Attanasio - President of the Chamber of Commerce
|Valerio Giovine - CIFI Secretary General
|Riccardo Genova - International Institute of Communications
|10:30
|The relationship between port and rail
|Vincenzo Macello - Investment Director RFI SpA
|Laura Ghio - Director Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea
|Umberto Lebruto - CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato Sistemi Urbani
|Alberto Minoia - CEO Stazioni Marittime Genova SpA
|Giuseppe Rizzi - General Manager Fermerci
|Luigi Legnani - President of Fercargo
|Paolo Pessina - President of Assagenti
|12:15
|The complementary network between tradition and innovation
|
|Daniele Corti - President of Asstra Rail
|Mario Banelli - Operations Manager at La Ferroviaria Italian
|Giacomo Bersano - CTO Ikos Group
|12:45 -14:15
|pause
| Second session
| INFRASTRUCTURES AND SYSTEMS FOR THE ENERGY TRANSITION IN THE TPL: COMPARING EXPERIENCES
|14:15
|Introduction
|Marco Broglia - Vice President CIFI North Area
|Marco Torassa - Dean of the CIFI Section of Genoa
|Ilaria Gavuglio - President of AMT Genova
|14:45
|Innovation and evolution for local public transport
|
|Stefano Pesci - General Manager AMT Genova
|Maxmiliam Di Pasquale - General Manager TUA Abruzzo, Paolo Sportiello - Technical Director TUA Abruzzo
|Bruno Useli - General Manager CTM Cagliari
|Manuela Sciutto - Project Unit Manager Large infrastructures
|Alberto Bitossi - Project Unit Manager 4 Axes of Strength of the TPL Municipality of Genoa
|Paolo Carbone - Vice President of the Metrogenova Association
|Fabio Monzali - Tper Plant and Infrastructure Manager Emilia-Romagna
|Gianni Scarfone - AD TEB Bergamo
|Paolo Gigante - Bus Market Engineer ZF Italia Srl
|Calogero Taibi - CEO Kiepe Electric Italia
|Barbara Ferrari - Director of Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey - Railway Transit Sales Director Italy Hitachi Rail
|Marco Ghisi - V.P. Offer Engineering Cyber & Security Solutions Leonardo
|17:15
|Concluding remarks and final greetings