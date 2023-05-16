Significant quarterly drop in freight traffic in the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven

The port of Bremen/Bremerhaven has archived a bad first quarter of 2023, a period in which traffic was handled by German airport has marked a significant bending of the -22,5% being amounted to 13.6 million tonnes compared to 17.5 million tonnes in first three months of last year. A significant drop that has Characterized both the goods on landing, amounted to 6.9 million of tons (- 23.9%), both goods at boarding, which have totaled 6,7 million tons (- 20.9%).
Particularly marked was the decrease in Containerized cargo traffic, a reduction that is taking place from the last quarter of 2021 and that in the first three months of This year it has been of the -23,4% with beyond 9,9 million goods in container passed on the docks, volume that has been realized with a handling of container pairs to 978.686 teu (-20,2%). The contraction of the traffic of other miscellaneous goods which amounted to 1.6 million tons (- 28.6%), of which 867 thousand tons of rolling stock (- 3.7%), 382 thousand tons of steel products (- 26.1%), 146 thousand tons of forest products (- 33.0%) and 222 thousand tons of other cargos (- 64.8%). More content the decline in car traffic through the German port which is State of 399 thousand vehicles (- 3.9%).
The only product sector to have recorded an increase is state that of the liquid bulk in which they were moved 354 thousand tons (+10.6%). Dry bulk decreased by -14.2% falling to 1,7 million tons, with an increase of the +15.3% of cereal and food volumes rose to 151 thousand tons that has been nullified by the declines in the volumes of minerals (967 thousand tons, - 2.3%), coal and coke (73 thousand tons, - 2.3%), coal and coke (73 thousand tons, - 8.8%) and other solid bulk (831 thousand tons, -21,9%).