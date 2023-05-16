Friday in Livorno will be held the second conference dedicated to the RLSS of Italian ports

Next Friday at the Ferretti Hall of the Fortress Vecchia di Livorno will be held the second conference dedicated to Workers' Representatives for Port Site Security Italians, key figures in the port area, connecting links between employers, institutions and RLS for matters relating to the protection of safety and hygiene in the field port during the performance of work activities. The initiative, entitled "Teamwork divides Tasks and multiply success | Safety First" is was organized by the RLSS of the port of Livorno with the support of the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern and was designed to promote so Safety at work is increasingly incisive harbour.
Program
|9:00
|Reception and registration of participants
|9:15
|Welcome coffee
|9:30
|Welcome greetings by RLSS
|
|Luciano Guerrieri (President of the System Authority Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea)
|
|Paolo D'Attilio (Prefect of Livorno)
|
|Eugenio Giani (President of the Tuscany Region)
|
|Luca Salvetti (Mayor of Livorno)
|
|Amm. Gaetano Angora (Maritime Director of Tuscany)
|10.00
|Speech by Edoardo Rixi (Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport)
|10:20
|ROUND TABLE
|
|Speakers:
|
|M. Paroli (Secretary General AdSP MTS)
|
|L. Robba (Vice President of the National Bilateral Body of the Sector Port)
|
|M. Sommariva (President AdSP Eastern Ligurian Sea)
|
|Fr. Ferrandino (FISE UNIPORT)
|
|F.P. Mariani (President ALPT)
|
|R. Giampieri (President of Assoporti)
|
|A. Ferrari (Director of Assiterminal)
|
|CGIL, CISL, UIL
|
|Moderator: M. Casale
|11:45
|FOCUS ON VIGILANCE, PREVENTION AND TRAINING
|
|Speakers: RLS, RLSS, C. Capuano (AdSP MTS), R. Consigli (PISLL), CF CP G. Fusco (Harbour Master's Office)
|
|FOCUS ON SECURITY AND PORT PROTOCOL
|
|Speakers: RLS, RLSS, C. De Luca (AdSP MTS), G. Bianco (Tuscany Region)
|13:10
|End of work
|13.15
|Light lunch