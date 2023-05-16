The first Mare Global Forum will take place in Genoa on 26 May

Next May 26 at Palazzo Tursi, seat of the Municipality of Genoa, the first Mare Global Forum organized will take place from the Center for Strategic Consulting, Operational Analysis and Studies on sea "Giuseppe Bono" in close collaboration with the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci. Three objectives of the Event: create a Strategic Analysis Centre permanent platform for dialogue between all the components of this sector avoiding conflicts; laying the foundations for a common factor of different experiences, professionalism and skills, to grow the entire sea sector that already today it represents about a quarter of the national GDP; make a common house of the sea where both the issues can be addressed geopolitical and economic, employment, social and development.
Program
|9.30 am
|At the Representation Hall of the Municipality of Genoa
|
|Marco Bucci, Mayor of Genoa
|
|Tonino Gozzi, President of the Duferco Group
|
|Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman MSC Cruises
|
|Admiral Enrico Credendino, Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy
|
|Giovanni Toti, President of the Liguria Region
|
|Daniela Santanchè, Minister of Tourism
|
|VIDEO INTERVENTION: Nello Musumeci, Minister for Protection Civil and Sea Policies
|
| Igor Chierici reads a passage from Joseph Conrad's Typhoon
|
|Gianmaria Gambacorta, Vice President AIAD
|
|Manfredi Lefebvre, CEO Heritage Group
|
|Fabrizio Palermo, CEO of Acea
|
|Paolo Emilio Signorini, President AdSP Mare Ligure Occidentale
|
|Flavio Siniscalchi, Head of the Council Presidency Department
|
|Bruno Dardani, Director of Centro Giuseppe Bono
|Conclusions:
|Cavaliere del Lavoro, Massimo Ponzellini, President of the Centre Giuseppe Bono
|
|Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation
|
|Moderated by Nicola Porro and Luca Telese