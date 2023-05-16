The Italian Landro is the new head of the passenger ships sector of Lloyd's Register

The British Classification and Certification Society Lloyd's Register recently appointed Italian Michele Landro As new Vice President, responsible for the passenger ship segment globally. Miami-based Landro will lead the industry passenger ships - which includes cruises, ferries and ro-ro ships - on its long-term path to sustainable growth, giving it strategic direction and cultivating relations with customers and the most important trade associations.
Graduated in naval engineering from the University of Genoa, Landro has gained fifteen years of experience in shipping. Prior to joining the LR, he held various positions in ABB, Italy, Great Britain, Germany and the United States. In he was global account manager at ABB USA and Head of the Global Key Account Team for Carnival Corporation, Head of Sales and Strategic Initiatives of the company for all the brands of the Carnival group.
Landro's main focus will be on the sector cruise since the LR is the company that Ranks the world's largest number of cruise ships (130, with another 31 on order), but will also deal with Ferries and ro-ro ships, which are experiencing rapid growth in regions such as North America, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.