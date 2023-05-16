Vard will design and build two new CSOV naval units for Purus Wind

The shipbuilding company Vard of the Fincantieri group design and build two new Commissioning Services Hybrid-electric propulsion Operation Vessel (CSOV) for Purus Wind, a British company specialized in the transport of Low-carbon energy and supporting infrastructure of the offshore wind sector. The contract includes options for Two more units.
The new naval units will be prepared for the operation with methanol which, together with the system hybrid-electric, will allow the performance of some Zero-emission operations. In addition, they will also be prepared for charging at sea, so you can be connected to the grid electricity of wind farms or ports without having to reach the Land. The goal is to fuel operations with regularity and with minimal use of energy sources additional, thus ensuring environmental benefits. Ships will enter the shipowner's fleet in the second trimester 2025 and 2026 respectively. The project has obtained the funding from the Norwegian government's Green Platform Initiative.
Meanwhile, in the Muggiano (La Spezia) plant, the Fincantieri held the delivery of Semaisma, fourth and final unit of the class of corvettes "Al Zubarah", commissioned to the Italian navalmeccanico group by Ministry of Defence of Qatar under the national naval acquisition. The units, designed in according to the RINAMIL regulation, will be highly flexible with ability to perform multiple tasks, ranging from patrol with rescue capability at sea in the role of combat ship. About 107 meters long, 14.70 meters wide, will be equipped with a combined diesel propulsion system and diesel (CODAD), will reach a maximum speed of 28 knots accommodating 112 people on board. Corvettes will also be able to use fast RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) vehicles, embarking them via a side crane and a ramp located at the extreme stern. The flight deck and hangar will be equipped to accommodate an NH90 helicopter.