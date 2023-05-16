Lack of clarity and policy instability put the energy transition of shipping at risk

Delays in governments' decision-making processes on energy transition and greenhouse gas reduction will have far-reaching consequences for the maritime transport sector. The highlights the "ICS Maritime Barometer 2022-2023, the first Annual survey of the International Shipowning Association International Chamber of Shipping on Risk Factors and trust that characterizes the maritime transport industry that is was carried out by interviewing more than 130 executives of the sector, half of which are shipowners and about 35% consist of Naval fleet manager.
Recalling that currently "many stakeholders in the sector Maritime are actively trying to take more "green" to stimulate growth in their sectors recovering lost ground", the president of the ICS, Emanuele Grimaldi, introducing the survey that was presented today in Dubai, he highlighted that, however, "the continuing uncertainty on the routes to be followed towards more respectful operations of the environment makes investments extremely risky, thus slowing down the pace of progress so necessary." Grimaldi explained that the survey shows how leaders of the shipping industry ask regulators and leaders Politicians to clearly indicate the way that the sector of Maritime transport will be able to travel to activities in lower environmental impact.
"Delays in the decision-making process of governments - he said noted the president of the ICS - will have far-reaching consequences Scope for the shipping sector since the essential choices on supply chain resilience, reduction of greenhouse gases - including the price of carbon, availability of alternative fuels and supply of new refuelling infrastructure on land - will determine the how the industry will evolve over the next decade." Given the key role that policy will play in defining the direction that shipping can follow, Grimaldi has Stressed the importance for industry to continue to participate discussions at national and international level. "We must - he observed - clearly express our needs and our ambitions so that the maritime sector is seen as priority to be supported and is included in the agendas A short-term national governments and regulation. Without this action - Grimaldi warned - There is doubt that world trade and people around the world The world that depends on it will suffer long-term consequences."
Stressing that the survey carried out by the ICS "shows that there is greater maturity in understanding from Part of the area of energy transition implications on maritime transport', the Director of Strategy and communications of the shipowning association, Stuart Neil, has noted that, 'if the practical consequences of the new Regulations on greenhouse gas reduction continued to be the main concern for two consecutive years, Respondents demonstrated an evolving understanding of new fuel landscape». Neil also specified whereas the survey, in addition to the issue of energy transition, highlights that at the heart of managers' concerns There is also the political instability of industry. constitutes a "risk multiplier" that is jeopardising the transition of the maritime sector towards green energy. Political instability - he clarified - creates "Increased economic volatility and reduced growth as policies, trade agreements and relations durable deteriorate. The results - he underlined - can have important consequences for trade for transport'.