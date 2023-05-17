testata inforMARE
PORTS
Marked reduction of -16,1% of the traffic of the container enlivened in the first trimester from the terminals of Eurokai
In Germany the traffic operated by Eurogate is dropped of -19.8% and in Italy the volumes managed by Contship Italia are diminished of -16.5%
Amburgo
May 17, 2023
In the first quarter of this year, container traffic in port terminals operated in Germany, Italy and other countries from the Eurokai group of Hamburg has experienced a substantial decline of the -16.1% having been pairs to 2,62 million teu regarding 3,12 million in the first three months of 2021. Explaining what factors they have had an impact on the Group's operations in the first part of 2023, Eurokai highlighted that in this period it is The downward trend in the volumes of transported loads continued and movements already evident in the second quarter of 2022 and - the German company has specified - the average waiting times of the containers at the forecourts of the group's terminals have decreased significantly, and this resulted in a corresponding reduction in revenue from storage tariffs, and storage that are approaching their normal level. That - specified again Eurokai - has ensured that, for effect of the reduction in revenues from storage costs, in the First quarter of 2023 the Group's profitability is was significantly down compared to the same period of last year.

As regards the operational activity carried out in Germany in the First three months of this year, the port terminals of the group, managed by the Eurogate joint venture which is participated by Eurokai and its compatriot BLG Logistics, have enlivened 1,60 million teu, with a reduction of the -19,8%, of which 982 thousand teu enlivened in the port of Bremerhaven (- 20.0%), 459 thousand teu in the port of Hamburg (- 18.9%) and 155 thousand teu in the port of Wilhelmshaven (-20.4%).

The Italian terminals operated by Contship Italia, which is 66.6% owned by Eurokai and 33.4% by Eurogate, have enlivened altogether 358 thousand teu, with a contraction of the -16.5% on the first trimester of 2022, of which 225 thousand teu enlivened in the port of La Spezia from La Spezia Container Terminal (-26.2%), 85 thousand teu enlivened in the port of Salerno from Salerno Container Terminal (+13.5%) and 48 thousand teu totaled in the port of Ravenna from Terminal Container Ravenna (-1.9%). Relatively the performance of operating activities in Italy, Eurokai has announced that the reduction in volumes handled and revenues recorded in La Spezia, in the first quarter of 2023 the revenues of Contship Italy have decreased significantly and the German group believes that the full year 2023 will reflect the decrease in revenues from storage charges.

In the group's terminals in other countries traffic is State globally of 665 thousand teu (- 5.4%), including 583 thousand teu enlivened in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med (- 3.6%), 82 thousand teu in the Cypriot port of call of Limassol (- 10.8%) and only 278 teu in the Russian port of Ust-Luga, with a decrease of -95.5% which is Effect of volumes lost due to sanctions in place against Russia.
