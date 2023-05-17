Serious accident in the port area of Pra' of the Genoese port

Yesterday inside the area of the Nuovo Borgo Terminal Containers in the port of Genoa Pra' there was the injury of a Metalworker hit by a heavy vehicle. The worker he was transported in code red to the San Martino hospital. Following the serious accident Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti they have urged the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea Western Ligurian to intervene to define rules, both in health and safety matters and on the issues of the organization of the work, which are similar to those provided for within the port of Genoa. In this sense - the organizations recalled trade unions - we had already requested last April 28 a meeting, which will be held on May 24 at the same AdSP to discuss the problems emerged in an area of construction site inside the airport.