Quarterly decrease of -6.0% of the goods in the port of Venice

In the first three months of this year, the trend continued negative of freight traffic in the port of Venice which has characterized the second half of 2022. In the period January-March 2023 the overall figure was 6.05 million tons, with a decrease of -6,0% on the correspondent last year's quarter, of which 4.88 million tonnes of loads on disembarkation (- 7.4%) and 1,17 million tons on boarding (-0,3%).
The overall decrease in traffic was determined by the decrease of -26.5% of the liquid bulk dropped to 1.55 million tonnes, with petroleum products having totaled 1,16 million tons (- 31.5%), chemicals 322 thousand tons (+8.3%) and other liquid cargos 69 thousand tons (-41.8%). With regard to the reduction of products petroliferi, the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea Northern Adriatic recalled that the decline is was caused "both by the green evolution of the Marghera, both from the effects of sanctions on Russia and consequent price increases'.
On the other hand, solid bulk cargoes increased with 2.04 million tons (+8.6%), of which 620 thousand tons of coals (+35.7%), 468 thousand tons of metallurgical products (- 5.8%), 379 thousand tons of minerals and building materials (+8.7%), 253 thousand tons of cereals (+89.5%), 218 thousand tons of feed, fodder and oilseeds (-40.0%), 44 thousand tons of products chemicals (- 28.3%) and 58 thousand tons of other dry bulk (+241,9%).
In the miscellaneous goods sector, traffic resulted in stable being piled to 2,46 million tons (+0.1%), with the growth of +12.7% of the rotabili attested to 551 thousand tons which compensated for reductions in containerized trade which is State of 1,32 million tons (- 3.8%) with a handling of containers pairs to 127 thousand teu (- 11.2%) and traffic of the other goods several that has totaled 589 thousand tons (- 0.8%).
In the first three months of this year the cruise passengers have been almost 1,300 (-64.5%) and ferry passengers less than 10,000 (+25.8%).
In the first quarter of 2023 the port of Chioggia, which falls under the jurisdiction of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic, has enlivened 118 thousand tons of goods (- 51.7%).