Trasportounito, complaint in the EU for violation of a regulatory right to the detriment of Italian road transport companies

Trasportounita has announced that it has given a mandate to the lawyer Giulio Stoppa to present urgently to the European Commission a complaint, requesting intervention, after verification, on the Infringement of a regulatory right to the detriment of undertakings Italian road haulage. In particular, according to Trasportounito, the Successive Ministers for Infrastructure and Transport in 2022, Enrico Giovannini and Matteo Salvini, would have omitted to apply a Community provision contained in the Regulations linked to the "Mobility Package", "that - specified the association of road haulage - relating to the "principle of proportionality", i.e. verification, on the part of the road haulage company, on the proportion between the volumes of transport carried out, the means and the drivers employed by the same road transport undertaking'.
"It is - explained the lawyer Stoppa - one of the essential requirements which, together with other obligations and the requirement of establishment, should allow registration in the Community Register and thus ensure the release the authorization to carry out the carriage of goods.But this does not happen in Italy, where such a serious omission what is prolonged over time translates into the absence of guarantees and therefore of unfair competition on the market, first national, and then on the Community one'.