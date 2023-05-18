Hannibal has activated a new intermodal service between Milan and Trieste

Hannibal, Contship's multimodal transport company Italy, has recently inaugurated a new intermodal service between Milan and Trieste that connects the HHLA PLT logistics platform Italy of the Julian port of call with the intermodal terminal of Melzo operated by Rail Hub Milano of the Contship Italia group. The connection, intended for semitrailers, sea containers and any other equipment, is managed as a system open railway. In a first initial phase the connection has a frequency of three weekly circulations, with the prospect of switch to daily connections by the end of 2023.
The new service joins over 45 connections weekly active on the national territory and allows raises for all of Northern Europe through the network of Hannibal and its partner. The traction is entrusted to Oceanogate, a company also part of the Contship Italia group. The project is was developed in collaboration with Francesco Parisi Casa di Expeditions and Alpe Adria that will take care of the operational liaison and commercial with the stakeholders of the Julian airport.