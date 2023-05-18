Expected this year a record traffic of cruise passengers in the port of Genoa

In 2022, the year in which Stazioni Marittime Spa moved a traffic of 3,3 million passengers, with an increase of +55.5% on 2021 resulting from increments of +26.9% in the segment of ferries and +159.7% in that of cruises (
2023), the company, which manages the traffic of passengers in the port of Genoa, recorded a total value of the production pairs to 24.5 million euros (+23.9%) and a net profit of 970 thousand euros, down by -21.1% on 2021.
The shareholders' meeting of Stazioni Marittime, which met today, he appointed the Board of Statutory Auditors in the persons of Stefano Franciolini (chairman), Mauro Nicorelli (effective), Antonio Rosina (effective).
For the current year, the company plans a content increase in ferry traffic, with values that will stand at a percentage of +2-3%, while cruise traffic should confirm the trend of decisive increase in progress: are expected In fact, 328 stopovers for a record traffic about 1.45 million cruise passengers, of which 580 thousand home ports and 870 thousand transits.