Unchanged the volume of traffic of goods enlivened from the port of Civitavecchia in the first quarter

The port of Civitavecchia has closed the first quarter of 2023 with a traffic of 2.40 million tons of goods, volume identical to that of the same period last year, and achieved thanks to an increase in bulk cargoes that has compensated for the decline in miscellaneous goods. Specifically, in The latter sector was enlivened 1.29 million tons (-10.8%), with decreases in both rolling stock at 1,10 million tons (- 8.9%) both of containerized cargos results pairs to 186 thousand tons (- 18.8%). In the segment of solid bulk has been totaled 894 thousand tons (+11.3%), with 733 thousand tons of coal (+13.9%), 80 thousand tons of metallurgical products, iron ores and minerals and non-metals ferrous (- 15.2%) and 81 thousand tons of other cargos (+24.1%). In the Liquid bulk compartment was handled 217 thousand tons of refined petroleum products (+43.3%).
In the first three months of this year passenger traffic of the regular shipping lines was 151 thousand people (+35.1%), while the crocieristi have been 180 thousand, since it turns out up +209.0% on the first trimester last year, in growth of +1,632.0% on the first trimester of 2021 when The activity was particularly affected by the effects of Covid pandemic, up +3.9% on the first trimester of 2020 when the health crisis had just begun and the -13.5% on the first quarter of 2019 when the emergency was still at Beyond to come.
Commenting on the data for the first quarter of 2023, the president dell'Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mar Tirreno Centro Northern, Pino Musolino, highlighted, in particular, how "one of the driving assets for the port of Civitavecchia, i.e. the automotive sector, has already registered a significant growth of 69%». New cars moved In fact, there were almost 37 thousand.
As for the other two ports of the Lazio network managed by the AdSP , in the first three months of the 2023 port of Fiumicino has enlivened 584 thousand tons of goods (+26.3%) and the port of Gaeta 437 thousand tons (- 3.5%).