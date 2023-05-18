For air shipments, the security factor is considered more important than the cost

Today at the Crowne Plaza in San Donato (Milan) is the study "The air transport system" was presented Italian: the word to the operators" in the context of the fifth conference of the Air Cargo Observatory, the analysis project of the Sector created on the initiative of the homonymous cluster consisting of ANAMA, Assaeroporti, Assohandlers and IBAR. The analysis is based on a double qualitative survey conducted in 2023 by TRT - Transport and Territory is intended for air forwarding companies and companies in the production industry to assess the quality of service provided by the air cargo supply chain for the benefit of the market Italian in terms of ability to respond to needs production - as for speed, safety, cost-effectiveness, sustainability - to reach target markets in all over the world.
The survey presented by Giuseppe Galli, senior partner of TRT, highlighted a particularly interesting factor and in Countertrend with the evidence of past years: the Centrality of the "security" factor for the Evaluation of a shipment, an inheritance probably of the pandemic experience that has made the need to be able to count on safe and quality services as well as on reduced transit times and on which it is necessary to focus for build medium-long term growth strategies in the sector. Forwarding companies and the manufacturing industry also agree in considering the Italian airport system good but highlight some shortcomings starting from the lack of Adequate infrastructure - penalizing compared to competing hubs European - which are part of strategic development projects that make the logistics sector and the economy of the country-system do A quantum leap. In addition, the shortage of direct flights and frequencies in flights from Italian airports.