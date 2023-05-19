The drop in monthly container traffic enlivened from the port of Los Angeles in April is still significant

It is true, as pointed out by the Port Authority of Los Angeles, that the decline in containerized trade enlivened Last month from the Californian port took place in report to a volume enlivened in April 2022 which was the second highest ever for that month of the year. True is also, however, that the total of containers of April 2023 is lower, in the ranking of monthly traffic data of the port of Los Angeles, to the volumes of traffic enlivened in well eight months of April, demonstrating what in recent years months the trend of reduction of container traffic in Los Angeles, as well as in the other main port on the east coast American of Long Beach, is very accentuated.
If in recent months the Port Authority of Los Angeles, highlighting the factors that are causing the decrease in port traffic, had shown some confidence in a future resumption of activity, commenting in the past few hours how much Last month the general manager of the Port of Los Angeles, Gene Seroka, turned out, judging by his Words, a little less optimistic. As in recent months, Seroka stressed that the current downturn is determined the slowdown of the world economy and warehouses of retailers still full of stock, factors to which are added, for the ports of the East Coast, the effects of prolonged negotiations for the renewal of the contract of port workers. 'If the Economic conditions will improve and if we get an agreement on the Work - was the not so comforting observation of Seroka - this will help to increase volumes in the course of the second half of the year'.
Be that as it may, if the trend decline in container traffic enlivened from the port of Los Angeles in April 2023 was less pronounced than the -43.1% recorded in the previous month of February and at -35.0% marked in March 2023, it was however consistent being turned out pairs to -22.5% with 688 thousand containers Compared to 887 thousand in April 2022. The relevant Decrease concerned both full containers on landing, amounting to to 344 thousand teu (- 24.7%), both the container full to boarding, which have totaled 88 thousand teu (- 11.7%), both empty containers, attested to 256 thousand teu (- 22.5%).
In the first quarter of this year the Californian port has enlivened altogether 2,52 million TEU, with a contraction of -29.3% on the same period of 2022, of which 1.28 millions of teu full on landing (- 28.7%), 372 thousand teu full boarding (- 8.8%) and 868 thousand teu empty (- 36.1%).