Assoporti together with the DAD of the University of Genoa for the improvement of the port-city relationship

The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and the Department Architecture and Design (DAD) of the University of Genoa have Signed a framework agreement and an implementing agreement aimed at developing a research collaboration on the themes of the research project "PULSE - The Port-clUster LandScapE: Developing a Spatial and Design Approach to Port Clusters" (https://pulse.unige.it
) currently being implemented at the DAD. The project, who is the winner of the public notice "Young Researchers" and received funding from the Commission European and the Ministry of University and Research in the context of the implementation of the PNRR, it is addressed to the study of spatial, urban and architectural impacts related to phenomenon of clustering of contemporary European ports. In terms of expected results, PULSE will formulate a toolkit of strategies, lexical categories and maps aimed at recognizing Port clusters as an unprecedented field of experimentation for architecture and urban design.
With the agreement, Assoporti and DAD intend to share a data collection on the contemporary picture of port systems Italian. The operation will be implemented through a thematic questionnaire addressed to the 16 Authorities of Italian Port System, will be illustrated and disseminated in the next month's course. The collaboration also includes dissemination and communication activities of subsequent steps of the project and public events/seminars, all with the aim of analyze and establish the port-city relationship more and more inclusive.
The Convention was signed yesterday in Rome, at the Parliament of the Superior Council of Public Works at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, by the President of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, and the director of DAD-UniGe, Niccolò Casiddu, on the occasion of the workshop "Italian ports and the Relationship with the communities" organized by the association together with the Port System Authorities and held as part of the Sustainable Development Festival and of the Italian Port Days initiative.
The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, who highlighted the objective of the Dicastery to make ports more accessible, sustainable and modern focusing "on simplifying planning portual, redefinition of the processes for the award of port concessions, reorganization of the development of the National logistics platform for the network of ports and ports interports. We have allocated 675 million - he recalled - for the electrification of docks and the transformation of ports into energy communities with a view to a strategy of Transformation of the energy system accompanied by reform aimed at speeding up and facilitating the realization of new plants'.
Rixi today moved to Livorno where he participated in the second conference dedicated to Workers' Representatives for the Site security of Italian ports. "The MIT - he declared The Deputy Minister on the sidelines of the conference - immediately addressed the issue of security for those who work in the port system. We involved trade unions, INPS and port authorities to identify the various types of work on the quay, starting from the risks that They face each other every day. The aim is to have soon a database necessary to design policies adapted to needs of the sector. We are aware - said Rixi - that Zero risk does not exist, but precisely for this reason we must focus on Training and rejuvenation of the workforce with measures adequate'.