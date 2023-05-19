The U.S. Department of Defense has assigned to Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM), the American subsidiary of Fincantieri, the contract for the construction of the fourth frigate the "Constellation" class for the US Navy, order that has a value of about 526 million dollars. The contract for the first frigate and the option for nine additional ships, signed three years ago (
of 4 May
2020), has a total value of about 5.5 billion dollars and includes after-sales support and training of Man. The construction of the first frigate began at the end of August last year in Marinette, Wisconsin, and FMM will deliver the ship, the future USS Constellation
, in the 2026.