Tomorrow the Grendi group will inaugurate a new warehouse in the back port of Cagliari

Tomorrow the Grendi group will inaugurate a new warehouse of 10,000 meters in the back port of Cagliari that was built with an investment of 10 million euros and is located in in front of the warehouse for the storage and distribution of goods built by the company in 2013. The new structure, therefore, will double the goods storage capacity of the logistics group.
The realization of the warehouse is in fact the first investment within the Special Economic Zone of Cagliari intended to enhance logistics capacity for customers engaged in processes of efficient supply of goods, especially for large-scale retail trade such as Barilla which, in 2022 alone, made seven million goods transit of kilograms.
'This increase in storage capacity and distribution in Cagliari - underlined Antonio and Costanza Musso, managing directors of the Grendi group - stands at Serving the economy and competitiveness of a region in which we have been operating for decades and of which we feel an integral part. We intend to continue to invest both in ground logistics, also focusing on intermodal connections with rail services, than in that of the sea. The new filing is evidence of the our project to strengthen the logistics capacity of Cagliari as well as the activity of MITO (Mediterranean Intermodal Terminal Operator) which contributes to the relaunch of the role strategic port of Cagliari, natural logistics hub for the import and export of the island».