Construction of two dry docks in the Algerian port of Arzew has begun
They will have a length of 220 meters and a depth of 14 meters
Orano
May 22, 2023
Yesterday the Algerian Minister of Transport, Youssef Charfa, Inaugurated the start of the construction of two basins of dry dock with a length of 220 meters and a depth of 14 meters in the oil and gas port of Arzew, which is located about 40 kilometers from Oran. The new site for Ship Repairs was designed by the company publishes Entreprise de Réparation Navale (ERENAV) and will occupy An area of five hectares on which six workshops will also be built.
The project is part of the wider works of Expansion of the Algerian port of call entrusted to a consortium consisting of the Algerian Cosider Travaux Publics and the Chinese China Harbour Engineering Co. (CHEC) which involves investments equal to 45 billion Algerian dollars ($329 million). According to the Forecasts, the expansion of the airport will be realized within two years, including 15 months for the construction of the two basins.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher