testata inforMARE
23 May 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
02:50 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
After 16 quarters of growth, ZIM's operating result turned negative
In the first three months of this year the revenues are decreased of -63.0%. Cargos transported from the fleet down by -10.5%
Haifa
May 22, 2023
There are those who say that the recent positive phase in the field of the traditional cyclicality of the shipping market containerized has also been exhausted for the ZIM. There are those (like us) who - drawing conclusions from reading of the last quarterly balance of the shipping company Israeli - note how the document, like those of others main competitors of the market, testify that the exceptional and Far from usual last phase of this market is actually concluding.

The fact is that also for the ZIM the first quarter of 2023 seals the closure of a period perhaps unrepeatable for carriers containerized seafarers, a cycle that also for the Israeli carrier began in the third quarter of 2020 when the impulse to Scheduled transport by sea affected by the effects of the pandemic Covid-19 planetary has impressed on the company's revenues of Haifa a trend progression of +20.3% and to the net profit a increase of +128.7%. Astronomical performance growth which reached its peak in the first quarter of the last year when the first signs of A trend reversal. Downward trend that finally led in the first quarter of 2023 the ZIM to record a result operating negative after 16 consecutive quarters of Company result net of interest and taxes positive.

The operating result for the first three months of this year, In fact, it fell to -13.9 million dollars compared to a Record operating profit of $2.24 billion in corresponding period of 2022. A consequent negative result a reduction of the -63,0% of the revenues, attested to 1,37 billion dollars only partially offset by a smaller one decrease of -16.0% of operating costs that have fallen to 939.7 Million. So also the net loss of -58,1 million accused in the first quarter of 2023 is light years away from record net profit of $1.71 billion in first three months of last year.

First factor to have determined the rapid and stunning first Rise and then the even faster decline in results economic is the value of sea freight, tariff of containerized sea transport that for ZIM has revealed to be in the first three months of 2023 on average equal to 1,390 dollars for container boarded, with a decrease of the -63,9% regarding the Record of 3,848 dollars / teu of the first three months of 2022.

The sharp deterioration in financial performance has The decrease in cargo volumes also contributed containerized transported by the fleet of the Israeli company, in decline now in the last four quarters, with a total that in the period January-March of this year it was equal to 769mial teu (- 10%), of which 274 thousand teu transported on the routes transpacific (-4%), 109 thousand on transatlantic (-30%), 219 thousand teu on intra-Asian routes (- 19%), 51 thousand teu from services with Latin America (-9%) and - the only growth - 116 thousand teu on the routes Asia-Europe (+23%).

ZIM still plans to close the entire annual financial year 2023 with an operating profit. "Our expectation - has explained the president and CEO of the company, Eli Glickman - is of a recovery in demand, coinciding with the need to restore stocks, which will begin in the second half of this year, resulting in a freight improvement'. Glickman specified that EBITDA Expected adjusted is between 1.8 and 2.2 billion dollars compared to Adjusted EBITDA of 7.54 billion in fiscal year 2022 and the expected Adjusted EBIT for 2023 is between $100 million and $500 million vs. $6.14 billion in 2022.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
Of the 250 million containers carried by ships in 2022 only 661 have been lost at sea
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Of the 250 million containers carried by ships in 2022 only 661 have been lost at sea
Washington / Singapore/Brussels / London
It is the lowest number in the last 15 years
PORTI
Filt Cgil, naive to hypothesize port reform without involving trade unions
Rome
"We are concerned about the autonomy of every Port Authority Authority," the union said in a statement.
After 16 quarters of growth the operating result of the ZIM became a negative sign
MARITIME TRANSPORT
After 16 quarters of growth the operating result of the ZIM became a negative sign
Haifa
In the first three months of this year, revenues fell by -63.0% percent. Loads carried by fleet down by -10.5%
In Vast the largest ship has arrived that has ever climbed the Abruzzo port.
PORTI
In Vast the largest ship has arrived that has ever climbed the Abruzzo port.
Vast
The ro-ro "Abu Samrah", 209 metres in length, has embarked on 450 vans
Started the construction of two carenous basins in the Algerian port of Arzew
SHIPYARDS
Started the construction of two carenous basins in the Algerian port of Arzew
Oran
They will have a length of 220 meters and a depth of 14 meters
TRANSPORT
In the first half of 2023, ferries and cruises in Italy were higher than the pre-pandemic period.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Renovated the summits of RFI, Trenitalia and Mercitalia Logistics
Rome
TX Logistik ordered 40 new Siemens interoperable locomotives with option for an additional 25
Norwegian Cruise Line is holding an agreement with the Venice Municipality to safeguard the Laguna
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line is holding an agreement with the Venice Municipality to safeguard the Laguna
Venice
Places limits on the company's cruise business, which will pay 600mila euros a year for three years to support the city's cultural and social life.
PORTI
The drop in the monthly traffic of the containers handled by the Los Angeles port in April is still relevant.
Los Angeles
The downturn was -22.5%
Le Aziende informano
La Ant. Bellettieri & Co., presente da più di 140 anni nel Porto di Civitavecchia, opera nella logistica portuale e nell'intermodalità mare, ferro, gomma
MSC is the first company in the world with a fleet of container ships of the capacity of five million teu
MARITIME TRANSPORT
MSC is the first company in the world with a fleet of container ships of the capacity of five million teu
Paris
Alphaliner prospective further growth thanks to an additional 1.66 million teu in two years
The EU Commission's customs reform provides for a new Customs Authority and a European digital customs centre
DOGANE
The EU Commission's customs reform provides for a new Customs Authority and a European digital customs centre
Brussels
The AEOs will become "Trust & Check" operators. Specific proposals for e-commerce
Unchanged the volume of traffic of the handled goods from the port of Civitavecchia in the first quarter
PORTI
Unchanged the volume of traffic of the handled goods from the port of Civitavecchia in the first quarter
Cyvitavecchia
Decline in goods miscellaneous offset by increase in bulk
PORTI
A record traffic of crucierists in the port of Genoa this year
Genoa
A record traffic of crucierists in the port of Genoa this year
Stations Maritime predicts that the total will be about 1.45 million passengers
COMPANIES
Concluded in favour of the Panama Canal Authority the last arbitration on the costs of expanding the waterway
Balboa / Milan
The Grupo Unidos por el Canal consortium had urged the company to take more than 671 million in costs. Webuild, to GUPC recognized 34.9 million. Announced the start of further arbitration
In the first quarter, combined transport in Europe fell by -14% percent.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In the first quarter, combined transport in Europe fell by -14% percent.
Brussels
Schultze (UIRR) : Intermodal transport is unseen in a "perfect storm"
PORTI
Quarterly decline of -6.0% of goods in the port of Venice
Venice
In the January-March period of 2023, the decrease in liquid bulk bulk was offset by the increase in dry bulk. Stable the miscellaneous goods
COMPANIES
UniCredit funds the first two investments in the ZES area of the Nola Interport
Rome
From the bank, a total of 17 million in favour of Spa Themes and the Farvima Medicaid group.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
PSA-Kazakhstan Railways Agreement for the development of the Transcaspic Corridor
Singapore / Astana
It was signed today on the occasion of the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum
PORTI
In April, traffic in the port of Valencia fell by -14.2% percent.
Valencia
In the first quarter of 2023, the decline was -9.6% percent.
ASSOCIATIONS
Intercargo accounts for 32% of the capacity of the world's bulk fleet of bulk carriers
Dubai
The association has more than 3,200 bulk carriers in charge
SHIPYARDS
Order from 313 million to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for five new container ships
Ulsan
They will be delivered within the first semester 2026
PORTI
The Grenowned group will launch a new warehouse in the backyard of Cagliari tomorrow.
Cagliari
It will double the company's cargo storage capacity in the Sardinian stir
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will build the fourth "Constellation" class frigate for the US Navy
Trieste
The saleswoman has a value of about 526 million
INDUSTRY
In Trieste is part of the mobilization. Reject the two reindustrialization hypotheses presented by Wärtsilä
Rome / Trieste
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
Associates together with the DAD of the University of Genoa for the improvement of the port-city relationship
Rome / Livorno
Rexi : training and rejuvenation of the opera hand to increase safety in ports
PORTI
The TAR has rejected the SPGT's appeal for the realization of a deposit for petroleum products in the port of Gioia Tauro
Reggio Calabria / Gioia Tauro
AIR TRANSPORT
For air shipments, the security factor is thought to be more important than the cost
Milan
5th Conference of the Air Cargo Observatory
WORK
Sea federation needed to speed up the process to achieve gender equality in the maritime sector
Rome
Mattioli : The advantages of recognised diversity in the world of work are now evident
In the port of Spezia, an electric boat for the withdrawal of waste has entered service
PORTI
In the port of Spezia, an electric boat for the withdrawal of waste has entered service
The Spezia
It is part of the naval means employed by Sepor
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hannibal has activated a new intermodal service between Milan and Trieste
Melzo
It has an initial frequency of three weekly circulations
AUTOTRANSPORT
Transporting, complaint in EU for breach of a regulatory right to the detriment of Italian self-transport enterprises
Rome
In Italy, no verification of the proportion between the means, drivers and volumes of transport
PORTI
Sogesid will participate in the design and implementation of the electrification of the docks at Termoli Port
Bari
The AdSP will pay to the company of the Ministries of the Environment and Infrastructure an amount of around 250mila euros
Will naval appraisals be entrusted to software engineers? A future that Teare (AAA) does not wish
ACCIDENTS
Will naval appraisals be entrusted to software engineers? A future that Teare (AAA) does not wish
London
Former president of the Association of Average Adjusters speculates what could happen with the advent of autonomous navigation
AUTOTRANSPORT
LC3 Transport will transport the rim supplies of Costa Crociere from Genoa to Kiel
Genoa
The trucks of the company of Gubbio powered to liquefied biomethane will be employed.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In the first quarter, the revenues of the Euroseas container charterer were down -7.8% percent.
Athens
Pittas : good prospects for a young fleet of feeder ships like our
ACCIDENTS
Serious injury in the Pra port area of the Genovese climo
Genoa
Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltransport urge the AdSP to intervene
COMPANIES
The Italian Lander was responsible for the Lloyd's Register passenger ship.
Genoa
Has matured fifteen years of experience in shipping
MEETINGS
On May 26 in Genoa, the first Mare Global Forum will take place
Genoa
It is organized by the Strategic Advisory Centre "Giuseppe Bono"
MEETINGS
On Friday in Livorno, the second conference dedicated to the RLSS of Italian ports will be held.
Livorno
It is organized by the RLSS of the Port of Livorno with the support of the AdSP of the Northern Tirreno
MEETINGS
On May 25 in Genoa, a conference will be held on the programming, operation and management of transport networks
Genoa
It is organized by the International Institute of Communications and CIFI
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In the first quarter the revenues of the Danaos container charterer increased by 5.9%
Athens
Net profit down -55.9%
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In the first three months of 2023, Costamare's revenues fell by -7.5% percent.
Munich
Net result in growth of 21.0%
COMPANIES
Gasselin is the new CEO of Contship Italia
Melzo
He was CEO of Sogemar
RINA closed 2022 with record revenue
INDUSTRY
RINA closed 2022 with record revenue
Genoa
By the end of 2023, around 600 hires are planned, half of them in Italy.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
CMA CGM reorganizes the TMX 3 line linking Turkey, Italy, Slovenia and Malta
Marseille
In addition to Trieste, in Italy the service will touch Ancona instead of Venice
PORTI
Last month container traffic in the port of Hong Kong decreased by -22.3%
Hong Kong
Drop of -12.2% in the first quarter of 2023
PORTI
In April, freight traffic in the port of Singapore grew by 5.1%
Singapore
In the first four months of 2023, growth was 0.2% percent.
PORTI
In April, container traffic in the port of Long Beach decreased by -20.1%
Long Beach
In the first quarter of this year, the decline was -27.5% percent.
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On May 25 in Genoa, a conference will be held on the programming, operation and management of transport networks
Genoa
It is organized by the International Institute of Communications and CIFI
MEETINGS
On May 26 in Genoa, the first Mare Global Forum will take place
Genoa
It is organized by the Strategic Advisory Centre "Giuseppe Bono"
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Malaysia's Ekuiti Nasional Explores Sale of Shipping Unit Orkim, Sources Say
(Bloomberg)
South Korea wants to hire skilled Bangladeshi workers for shipbuilding industry
(The Financial Express)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile