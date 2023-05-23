Positive the first quarter of MPC Container Ships

In the first quarter of this year, the Norwegian company MPC Container Ships active in the area of container rental, which has a fleet consisting of 66 vessels (including four under construction), posted revenue of 180.1 million, with an increase of 26.0% percent in the first three months of 2022. EBITDA amounted to 141.4 million (+ 2.7%), operating profit to 121.8 million (+ 2.1%), and net profit to 119.7 million (+ 2.5%).
Commenting on the latest quarterly results, the CEO of the Norwegian company explained the recent trend in the market in which MPC Container Ships operates : " after a rapid phase of market normalization in the second half of the In 2022 and early 2023, the rental markets are now showing signs of stabilization at levels well above historical averages, " said Constantin Baack. The current stability of the tariffs will be subject to supply reduction measures such as the increasing use of slow steaming to comply with CII regulations, the company said. However, in particular for intra-regional traffic, the balance between supply and demand is encouraging with respect to the segments of the larger fleets, with demand exceeding supply growth and with a reasonable amount of potential additional naviglio placed in demolition. However, it remains to be seen how supply growth in the segments of large vessels will affect the containerized market as a whole in the future. "