GNV expands its support to the project for the protection of turtles and cetaceans in the Mediterranean

The GNV shipping company of the MSC Group has strengthened its commitment to the protection of the turtles and cetaceans in the Mediterranean by expanding its support to the LIFE Conceptu Maris project. Already since 2019, the company has been supporting activities carried out under the Fixed Line Transect Mediterranean monitoring network coordinated by ISPRA, giving hospitality on board its ships to researchers at the Zoological Station Anton Dohrn in Naples on the Naples-Palermo summer treats to allow them to monitor the macro-marine, maritime traffic and floating marine waste. With the intention of strengthening its commitment in this regard, since 2021 GNV funds the LIFE Conceptu Maris project to help protect the turtles and cetaceans in the Mediterranean. From this year, the company has also been hosting teams on ships operating in the Barcelona-Tangier and Valencia-Palma routes in Majorca, where cutting-edge research technologies will be activated, including the detection of microscopic traces of DNA dispersed in water from animals and the use of sensors, installed on ferries, to build maps of the environmental characteristics that will better understand the distribution of marine fauna.
In addition, GNV has enrolled its officers to a training course carried out by Foundation CIMA to raise awareness of the behaviors to be adopted during navigation and on the factors that increase the risk of collision with cetaceans.