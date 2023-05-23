In April the port of Algeciras handled 409,275 containers (+ 6.2%)

Last month, freight traffic in the port of Algeciras grew by 2.2% percent, which amounted to 9.14 million tonnes of cargo compared to 8.94 million in April 2022. In the container segment, volumes grew by 7.7% per cent having been 4.94 million tonnes with an handling of containers that was found to be 409,275 teu (+ 6.2%). In addition, liquid bulk reinfuses that totaled 2.34 million tonnes (+ 3.3%) were also increased. Instead, both conventional goods with 1.23 million tonnes (-11.3%) and solid bulk carriers with 37mila tonnes (-28.8%) were dropped.
In the first quarter of 2023 the Spanish port climber handled a total of 34.87 million tonnes of cargo, with a -2.9% percent decline over the same period last year. Containerized loads stood at 18.40 million tonnes (+ 1.1%) with a container handling equal to 1,528,352 teu (-1.1%). In the segment of conventional goods traffic was 5.09 million tonnes (-5.9%). Liquid and dry bulk have decreased by -2.7% and -62.2% respectively to 8.94 million tonnes and 227mila tonnes.