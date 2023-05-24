testata inforMARE
PORTS
In April, freight traffic in the port of Barcelona fell by -7.8% percent
The decrease was determined by the drop in containers, in particular by those in transit
Barcellona
May 24, 2023
Last month, freight traffic in the port of Barcelona decreased by -7.8% percent, compared with 5.35 million tonnes compared with 5.80 million tonnes in April 2022. The decline was determined by the relevant -20.7% decline in cargo in containers that resulted in 2.68 million tonnes, volume that was made with an handling of containers equal to 255,609 teu (-15.1%), of which 156,476 teu in import-export (-1.6%) and 99,132 teu in transit (-30.3%). In the segment of the goods, the conventional loads have recorded a 2.4% percent growth at 941mila tonnes, the company said. In addition, liquid bulk rinses with 1.34 million tonnes (+ 12.6%) were also found, including 976mila tonnes of hydrocarbons (+ 4.9%), and solid bulk bulk with 338mila tonnes (+ 24.0%). In the area of new motor vehicle traffic, the trend of sustained growth with 70mila vehicles was continued (+ 63.7%).

Also increased passenger traffic with a total of 400mila people arrived or matches last month by boat in the Catalan port (+ 70.2%), of which 267mila crucierists (+ 102.4%) and 133mila passenger ferries (+ 29.1%).

In the first quarter of 2023, the total traffic in goods was 20.66 million tonnes, with a -11.4% reduction on the corresponding period last year. In the container sector, 10.73 million tonnes (-14.8%) for 1,025,318 teu (-13.0%), including 626,031 in import-export (-3.7%) and 399,287 teu in transit (-24.4%) were handled. The other miscellaneous goods were down -1.1% percent to 3.60 million tons. Liquid bulk rinses were 4.65 million tonnes (-16.4%), of which 3.32 million tonnes of hydrocarbons (-20.8%), and dry bulk bulk 1.67 million tonnes (+ 11.0%).

In the first four months of this year, ferry passengers were 357mila (+ 36.6%) and the 557mila (+ 147.6%) cruerists.
Ad aprile il traffico delle merci nel porto di Barcellona è calato del -7,8%
Barcellona
La diminuzione è stata determinata dal calo dei container, in particolare da quelli in transito
