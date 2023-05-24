In April, freight traffic in the port of Barcelona fell by -7.8% percent

Last month, freight traffic in the port of Barcelona decreased by -7.8% percent, compared with 5.35 million tonnes compared with 5.80 million tonnes in April 2022. The decline was determined by the relevant -20.7% decline in cargo in containers that resulted in 2.68 million tonnes, volume that was made with an handling of containers equal to 255,609 teu (-15.1%), of which 156,476 teu in import-export (-1.6%) and 99,132 teu in transit (-30.3%). In the segment of the goods, the conventional loads have recorded a 2.4% percent growth at 941mila tonnes, the company said. In addition, liquid bulk rinses with 1.34 million tonnes (+ 12.6%) were also found, including 976mila tonnes of hydrocarbons (+ 4.9%), and solid bulk bulk with 338mila tonnes (+ 24.0%). In the area of new motor vehicle traffic, the trend of sustained growth with 70mila vehicles was continued (+ 63.7%).
Also increased passenger traffic with a total of 400mila people arrived or matches last month by boat in the Catalan port (+ 70.2%), of which 267mila crucierists (+ 102.4%) and 133mila passenger ferries (+ 29.1%).
In the first quarter of 2023, the total traffic in goods was 20.66 million tonnes, with a -11.4% reduction on the corresponding period last year. In the container sector, 10.73 million tonnes (-14.8%) for 1,025,318 teu (-13.0%), including 626,031 in import-export (-3.7%) and 399,287 teu in transit (-24.4%) were handled. The other miscellaneous goods were down -1.1% percent to 3.60 million tons. Liquid bulk rinses were 4.65 million tonnes (-16.4%), of which 3.32 million tonnes of hydrocarbons (-20.8%), and dry bulk bulk 1.67 million tonnes (+ 11.0%).
In the first four months of this year, ferry passengers were 357mila (+ 36.6%) and the 557mila (+ 147.6%) cruerists.