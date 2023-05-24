Independent journal on economy and transport policy
SHIPYARDS
The French Zéphyr & Borée orders five new portacontainer with wind power
They'll have engines powered by methanol. Committed to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
Ulsan
May 24, 2023
The French Zéphyr & Borée, a company established with the aim of applying wind propulsion to the marine transport, has translated in practice its own plans by ordering the first five low-emission containers that will be equipped with both engines powered to methanol and propulsion wind. The ships will have an ability to 1.300 teu.
The commission has been entrusted to the South Korean Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and has a value of 414,5 billion won (314 million dollars). The new container carriers will be delivered by mid-2026.
