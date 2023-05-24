Boluda Towage and Damen Shipyards will make the first methanol trailer in Europe

Boluda Towage, Spanish group trailer company
Boluda Corporación Marítima, and the Dutch shipbuilding company Damen Shipyards announced they had agreed to the construction of the first methanol trailer in Europe. Remarking the satisfaction of working with Boluda Towage "on what will be a new chapter in the European marine trailer", the managing director of Damen, Arnout Damen, has evidenced that the plan, in addition to being in line with the values of the company, it also points "to give an ulterior impetus to the transition towards a sustainable harbour trailer, since - it has explained - the advantages offered from both electric and fed to methanol. To contribute to this process - Damen has specified - we are already building the RSD-E 2513 trailer, that will be available for delivery in 2024-25". The Vice-President of Boluda Towage, Vicente Boluda Ceballos, stressed that the project "is an important technological advance for our sector".