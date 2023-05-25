A pannier briefly interrupted traffic in the Suez Canal

In the past hours the refugee Xin Hai Tong 23
, because of a fault to the machinery, it stopped while it was in transit in the Suez Canal, causing the block of the marine traffic in the Egyptian waterway. The intervention of three trailers of the Suez Canal Authority has allowed to pick up the ship with some difficulty, as a
of one of the naval means arrived in the rescue broke, accident to which it was soon put remedy.
The Authority of the Suez Canal has announced that the operations of trailer of the ship, that it has a tonnage of 32 thousand tons, is long 190 meters and wide 32 meters, have been successful and the marine traffic in the channel has not stopped if not for a short period.