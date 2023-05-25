Inaugurated the second phase of the Vietnamese container terminal of Nam Dinh Vu (Haipong)
It has an annual capacity pairs to 1,2 million teu
Hai Phong
May 25, 2023
Yesterday the Vietnamese Gemadept Corporation has inaugurated the second phase of the harbour area of Nam Dinh Vu (Haipong). The terminal occupies an area of 65 hectares and, once completed the three phases of the project, will have an ability to traffic of the container pairs to two million teu. The new container port will consist of seven docks for a total of 1,5 linear kilometers of deposits to which they will be able to land ships of the ability up to 48 thousand teu. The first phase of the project, created by Gemadept with the Sao Do Group, was inaugurated in 2018.
The second phase of the project concerns an area of 42 hectares with 880 linear meters of docks and an ability to annual traffic pairs to 1,2 million teu. According to the forecasts, the third phase will be completed in 2025.
