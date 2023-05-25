German Schües is the new president of the BIMCO

Subsidizes Sabrina Chao who ended his biennial term
Copenhagen
May 25, 2023
The German Nikolaus H. Schües, partner of the marine group, commercial and insurance Reederei F. Laeisz of Rostock, is the new president of the international association of shipowners and naval operators BIMCO that next year will celebrate the second century from its institution. Schües takes over Sabrina Chao of Hong Kong's armor company Wah Kwong who has completed his biennial term.
Schüe is the 46th president of the association and takes office after a period of two years as appointed president. The BIMCO assembly also has newly appointed president Paul Pathy of Canadian Fednav International Ltd.
