Brussels approves the Viasat-Inmarsat merger which will be implemented by the end of the month

The European Commission has authorised the British Inmarsat acquisition proposal presented by the US Viasat, an operation that will further strengthen the position of the two companies, among the leaders in the field of satellite communications, and that - in Brussels opinion - will not determine competition issues within the European Economic Area(
of the8 November
2021). Inmarsat owns and operates 15 geostationary satellites in Earth orbit, while Viasat owns and manages four. The two companies provide connectivity services to the transport sector, mainly to air and maritime transport, as well as to numerous industrial sectors and government agencies.
Following today's announcement of the EU commission of approval of the operation, Viasat and Inmarsat announced that, following also the recent freeway by the antitrust authorities of the United Kingdom and the USA, the transaction will now be completed and this is expected to happen by the end of the current month.