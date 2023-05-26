Next month Metrans will activate an intermodal link Rijeka-Budapest

The next first june the intermodal society Metrans, that is entirely controlled from the terminalista group German HHLA, will strengthen own network of services for the inland European markets, that in southern Europe is connected to the marine services through the Adriatic ports of Trieste, Koper and Rijeka, with a new regular service between the Croatian port of call and Budapest. Moreover the terminal of the Hungarian capital will be connected to the Serb terminal of Indija, which in turn is already connected to the port of Rijeka.