Convention of Assiterminal, Assologistica and Fise-Uniport for safety at work

The associations of the harbour and logistic field Assiterminal, Assologistica and Fise-Uniport are defining together with the society of certification RINA an convention for the provision of services aimed to promote near the respective associates the promotion of management systems with particular focus to those oriented to the safety to the job. The initiative had already been anticipated during the start of the table on the safety of the job in the ports established recently at the Ministry of Infrastructures and the Transports.
The common objective - the three associations have specified - is to value more and more the attention that the companies of the harbour cluster have and want to have on the themes of prevention and protection of the workers, the organization of the job, the valorization of their workers.