Strix (Piraeus Bank)'s compulsory option on Attica's actions not yet in its possession

Strix Holdings, the Irish company of entire property of the Piraeus Bank which recently bought 79.4% approximately of the capital of the Greek shipowning group Attica Holdings(
of 14 December
2022), operation that ended in recent days and quota that subsequently was elevated to beyond 91.2% through further acquisitions, presented an offer
the public of compulsory purchase, pursuant to Greek law 3461/2006 on the Opa, to obtain the remaining shares of Attica still not in its possession. It is about 18.9 million shares of the Attica, which is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, that Strix Holdings has proposed to buy at the unit price of 2,64 euros compared to an average price of Stock Exchange in the six months preceding the date on which the obligation to present the Opa equal to approximately 2,13 euros.