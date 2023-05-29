In the first trimester of this year the traffic of the goods in the Croatian ports has grown of +14,9%

In the first trimester of this year the Croatian ports have enlivened 5,92 million tons of goods, with a progression of +14,9% on the first three months of 2022. The increment is generated from the rise of the liquid and solid bulk traffics that are piled respective to 2,75 million tons (+32.8%) and 1,93 million tons (+16.4%). In the field of the container the volume of cargos has been of 848 thousand tons, with a bending of the -14,8%).
In the first three months of this year the only port of Rijeka has enlivened altogether 1,01 million tons of goods (-9.4%) and the port of Split 484 thousand tons (-2.0%).
In the passenger compartment the traffic has been of almost three million people, for almost all transported from the regular services, with an increase of +1.2% on the first trimester last year. The crocieristi have been beyond 8 thousand (- 13.4%).