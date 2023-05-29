In mid-June Blue Dream Cruises will react the international cruises from China suspended for more than three years

In the middle of next month will be the ship Blue Dream Star
of the Blue Dream Cruises, Chinese company founded in 2016, to restore international crocieristici itineraries with departure from China that had been suspended for well 41 months because of the pandemic of Covid-19. The ship, which has a gross tonnage of 25 thousand tons and a capacity of 1.053 passengers, has resumed the activity and is carrying out a cruise of five
days near Shanghai. Next 16 June the Blue Dream Star
will depart from the port of the Chinese city to make a cruise with destination Japan.
The plan of resumption of the international crocieristica activity was published on 29 March last from the Ministry of Transport of Beijing, plan that identifies the ports of Shanghai and Shenzhen which pilot steps for the resumption of the international crocieristiche activities for a period of test whose duration is between six months and a year.