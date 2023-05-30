KHI and DNV will define a method to calculate the CO2 emissions of the liquefied hydrogen supply chain
Submitted a specific memorandum of understanding
Tokyo
May 30, 2023
The Japanese industrial group Kawasaki Heavy Industries and the Norwegian company of certification and classification DNV have signed an agreement protocol with the aim of collaborating to study a method to calculate the emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases produced within the entire supply chain of liquefied hydrogen, from production to its use. The aim is to convince national and regional administrations to support the use of hydrogen as fuel for decarbonization of economic and social activities by demonstrating reliably and transparently, beyond the non-emission of greenhouse gases at the time of use of hydrogen, also the low intensity of carbon emissions of the supply chain of liquefied hydrogen.
