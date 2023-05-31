CMA CGM has completed the acquisition of La Méridionale

Today the French shipowning group CMA CGM has completed the acquisition of the ferry company La Méridionale, society founded in 1931 in Marseille that has a fleet of four ro-pax ships used between the port of Marseille and Corsica (Ajaccio and Porto Vecchio) and between Marseille and Morocco. On the occasion of the announcement of the completion of the operation, started in recent months(
of 14 February
2023), CMA CGM has announced the intention to order for La Méridionale two new ships powered by liquefied natural gas, able to operate to methanol, to replace the older ships on the route between Marseille and Corsica.