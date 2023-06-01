On June 30th in Genoa will take place the second edition of the Youngster Shipping Summer Party

On June 30th, at the Nuovo Lido di Genova, will hold the second edition of the Youngster Shipping Summer Party promoted by Assagenti, the association of shipping agents Genoese. "The event - explained the president of the Group Giovani di Assagenti, Gian Alberto Cerruti - proposes itself as a evening of fun, music and entertainment. But the goal is Much more ambitious. To strengthen a platform, a privileged place of dialogue, networking, where to build the ports, shipping and logistics of the future».
The event, also supported by Spediporto and Trasportounito, aims to double the participation compared to the edition of 2022 and expanded support of the corporate world and Genoese entrepreneur.