During CANSEC 2023, the most important Canadian Defence Trade Fair closes today in Ottawa, Fincantieri and its subsidiary Vard have signed a memorandum of understanding with Heddle Shipyards, Thales Canada and SH Defence to sanction the collaboration that will propose the Vigilance Class Offshore Patrol Vessel in the next Naval acquisition strategy of the Canadian government in replacement of the "Kingston" class. The class of patrol boats "Vigilance", which will be designed, built and equipped in Canada, is designed specifically for the needs of the future Royal fleet Canadian Navy, characterized by the balance between flexibility operational, reconfigurability through modular solutions and Dimensions.
Fincantieri has specified that its contribution will be strategic, providing its leadership in the construction of ships with high technological content, System integration, supply chain management and the program. In addition, the agreement will bring benefits to the Companies of the Italian Group through the supply of electronics and mechanical systems and components.
Meanwhile, Fincantieri has decided to adopt two significant initiatives to commemorate Giuseppe Bono, CEO of the navalmeccanico group from 2002 to 2022 that died last year November. To celebrate his contribution to the life of society, the Council Room of the headquarters in via Genova in Trieste today is was named in his memory. The company has also established a scholarship in his name, intended for the children of employees of the group that, having obtained the baccalaureate in the year school 2022-2023, will express the desire to enroll to a university faculty of naval and mechanical engineering, electronics and computer science for the academic year 2023-2024. The bag of study will be recognized throughout the course of study three-year and for the specialist and aims to remember the values of training and dedication to work, which have always distinguished the work of Giuseppe Bono, figure of reference for the national industry.
"The scholarship named after Dr. Bono - has affirmed the CEO of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero - is part of the training initiatives aimed at increasing and oversee technical and managerial skills, which represent a key element of Fincantieri. We need young talents that give further impetus to the digital transformation undertaken from the group, an evolution that is already having a strong impact on most business processes and that will allow us to consolidate the leadership acquired worldwide».