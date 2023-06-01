Renewal of the concession to PSA Venice

The Management Committee of the Authority of Harbour System of the Northern Adriatic Sea has decided unanimously the renewal of the state concession held by Vecon Spa (PSA Venice), the company that through PSA Italy is headed by terminalista group PSA Corporation and managing the container Terminal of the Venetian airport. The concession concerns a compendium State-owned property of a total of 282,800 square meters at the port commercial of Marghera - Pier B composed of areas, buildings, plants railways (for a total length of 3,200 meters) and platforms (Emilia quay for 510 meters and Liguria quay for 350 meters of length).
The state concession will have a duration of 25 years, with effective from 1 October 2024 and expiring on the first October 2049, and will have a nominal fee slightly higher than two million euros/year, subject to revaluation both in relation to changes in national indices laid down by the current legislation, both in relation to depreciation for investments infrastructure provided by the concessionaire.
Vecon expects to reach a volume of feeder and intra-Mediterranean traffic pairs to 500,000 teu, an average modal shift from road to rail of 6% of its volumes and continue, for the time necessary, to host (for the time necessary for the commissioner structure) the berths of ships from Cruise in the current mode. Planned investments totals worth €78.6 million will cover mainly environmental sustainability (with replacement of endothermic engines with electric or low impact motors environmental means for handling containers, the installation of photovoltaic panels and the installation of LED lighthouse towers) and the development of operational capacity and Terminal logistics for which more than 55 will be allocated million euro - of which 24 million dedicated to the purchase/upgrade of cranes - mainly concentrated for the acquisition of new means or in the updating of Existing.
The president of the AdSP, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, has highlighted that the renewal of the concession represents 'a step Definitely forward, which concretely opens the season of new concessions on the island of Marghera and projects our port system in the future'. 'With this concession - added - let's give a perspective to traffic, port work, sustainability, the transition to a more modern and efficient and we contribute to growth of the entire economic and logistic system, as well as port, of Veneto and the North East'.
During the meeting, the Management Committee deliberated Unanimous also the issue of a state concession to the company Veneta Cementi Srl for the performance of port operations of unloading cement embarkation. The granting of the duration of 20 years, from 1 July 2023 to 1 July 2043, has for object a stretch of state property in the southern portion of the Brentella port canal and overlooking the water mirror for realize and practice an operational approach of about 188 meters. The annual fee, already amortized, is equal to just over of 120 thousand euros. The company - which markets cements of high quality, qualified as eco-friendly - is committed to build a quay suitable for accommodating self-unloading ships; the Cement landing will take place in automatic mode 24 hours a day without producing emissions.
Yesterday, meanwhile, at the Galata Museo del Mare in Genoa, PSA Italy celebrated the 30th anniversary of PSA SECH, one of the two terminals for containers that the group manages in the port of Genoa.