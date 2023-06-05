The Japanese ONE has taken delivery of its first portacontainer from 24.000 teu

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has taken delivery of the first those that will be the largest container ships of the Japanese company having a load capacity of Over 24.000 TEU. One Innovation
, the first of six ships of "Megamax" class built by the consortium formed from Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United Corporation, was completed by the Kure shipyard of the second navalmeccanica company.
The new ship, which can carry 24.136 teu, is 399.95 meters long, 61.40 meters wide and has a gross tonnage of 235,311 tons. One Innovation flies the flag bast and is equipped with hybrid type EGCS scrubbers for reduce atmospheric emissions of sulphur oxides and others particulates.
The new container holder will be introduced by ONE into the FE3 service connecting China with Northern Europe through hub ports of Singapore and Algeciras within the route network offered by the consortium THE Alliance.