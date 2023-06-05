Inaugurated the new cruise terminal of the Indian port of Chennai

Today, with the landing of the company's Empress
ship Indian Cordelia Cruises, the terminal was inaugurated Chennai port cruises which was made with a investment of 712.1 million rupees ($8.6 million). The landing also marks the start of cruises between Chennai and Sri Lanka, with calls at the Sinhalese ports of Hanbantota, Trincomalee and Kankesanturei, which were programmed under an agreement between the Indian port and Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd which operates in the cruise industry under the Cordelia Cruises brand.
The new terminal is spread over 2,880 square meters and has a capacity of 3,000 passengers.
On the occasion of today's inauguration, the Minister for Ports, Sea and waterborne transport, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, has highlighted that the Government of India is committed to development of infrastructure for the development of cruise tourism and has announced that next year they will be completed and become Probably three new international cruise terminals are operational. The Minister said that the growth forecast of Cruises indicates that the 208 calls of cruise ships in ports Indians in the course of 2023 will rise to 500 airports in 2030 and 1,100 by 2047, with a traffic of cruise passengers expected equal to 950,000 passengers in 2030 and 4.5 million passengers in 2047.