APM Terminals extends to 2033 the contract for the management of the container terminal of the port of Kalundborg

APM Terminals has reached an agreement with the administration of the port of Kalundborg to extend by ten years, until 2033, the expiration of the concession contract by which the company terminalista of the Danish shipowning group Maersk manages the container terminal of the Danish port of call. The activity of the terminal was inaugurated in March 2021 with the goal of making Kalundborg an alternative stopover in Copenhagen for the handling of containerized cargo. The landing has of a quay of 500 meters with depth of the seabed of -15 meters and an annual traffic capacity pairs to 50 thousand teu.