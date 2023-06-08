The christening of MSC Euribia will take place today in Copenhagen

This evening in Copenhagen will take place the baptism of MSC Euribia
, the new flagship and the 22nd cruise ship of MSC Cruises and second naval unit of the company to be powered by liquefied natural gas. Socket in Delivery at the end of last month (
of 31 May
2023), MSC Euribia
, as well as for technologies environmental adopted that allow a reduction of up to 19% of greenhouse gas emissions per passenger compared to ships that today use conventional marine fuels, and characterized by a hull that, for the first time in the fleet of MSC Cruises, presents a design conceived by the artist Alex Flämig who, with his work "#SaveTheSea", wanted represent the company's dedication to the marine ecosystem.
MSC Euribia will operate in Northern Europe with departures for seven-night cruises from Kiel, Germany, and Copenhagen, Denmark, to the Norwegian fjords, including Geiranger, Ålesund and Flaam.