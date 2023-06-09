The first ship of Diamond Line's PNX service landed in Vado

Diamond Line, the feeder maritime services company and shortsea of the Chinese COSCO Shipping Lines (
of 27 December
2019), activated the new weekly PNX service (Piraeus Naples Express) connecting the Italian ports of Vado
Liguria, La Spezia and Naples with the Turkish ports of Izmir, Safiport (Derince) and Gemlik through the Greek hub port of Piraeus.
Today, after climbing Naples, it has landed at the container Vado Gateway terminal in the port of Vado Ligure la Taichung, The first container ship used on the new route to reach Italy. The ship is 183 meters long and has a capacity of 1,600 teu.