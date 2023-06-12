In July, the value of transit rights in the Turkish Straits will increase

Next July the first of July Turkey will increase the value
transit rights in the Turkish Straits system, which
includes the Dardanelles Strait, the Sea of Marmara and the Strait
of the Bosphorus, a system in which navigation is regulated by the
Montreux Convention of 1936. These are recognized rights
Turkey and expenditure on the maintenance of lighthouses and
navigation signals (lights, buoys, etc.), for
rescue and for health inspection services. The increase does not
will be as relevant as the one introduced last October 7
when the value of the salvage rights is
increased from $0.08063 per net ton of ships that
transit the Straits at $0.408/net ton. Yesterday the
Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Ankara, Abdulkadir
Uraloglu, announced that from next month the value will rise
to $0.4420 for each net tonne of vessels which
they cross the Straits without stopping at any port.