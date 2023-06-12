Accelleron adapts turbocharger design to the decarbonization needs of shipping

The Swiss Accelleron, born from the spin-off of the activities
in the turbocharging segment of the Swiss ABB, has innovated its own
generation of X300-L series turbochargers for marine engines
two-stroke with the aim of offering ship operators the
flexibility needed to cope with uncertainty about
type of fuel they will use in the future to decarbonise the
maritime transport and how they will manage the
fleet. The new platform-based turbocharger design
allows the replacement of the entire rotor subassembly in
occasion of a single port of call in a port and the revision of the
turbocharger is no longer tied to programming
the detention of the ship in a dry dock. It means the
Possibility to carry out only three scheduled revisions
instead of four for a lifetime of 25 years of the ship.